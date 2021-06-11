$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

In related news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,990.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $1,304,085.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,023,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,825,084 shares of company stock valued at $128,316,522 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $34,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 285,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $9,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.21.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

