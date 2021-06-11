-$0.07 EPS Expected for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $97.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $44,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 399.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

