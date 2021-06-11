-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,242. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.09 and a beta of -0.11. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

