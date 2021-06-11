-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Aterian reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATER shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $15.70 on Friday. Aterian has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $480.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

