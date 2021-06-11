$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Marathon Digital posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 246.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,195,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,592,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 4.49. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

