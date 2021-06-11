$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Criteo reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,060. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77. Criteo has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

