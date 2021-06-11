$0.64 EPS Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.76. ScanSource posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 236.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SCSC traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. 96,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,374. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

