-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($1.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. 353,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,006. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

