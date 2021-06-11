$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.93. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

SLAB stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.89. The stock had a trading volume of 165,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 264.24, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,156,000 after acquiring an additional 426,321 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $11,300,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 366,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,694,000 after purchasing an additional 26,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

