$1.30 EPS Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.40. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AEIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 201,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

AEIS opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

