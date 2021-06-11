$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. LHC Group reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

LHCG stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.85. 7,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,055. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.14. LHC Group has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $923,261,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 849.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LHC Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,325 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.