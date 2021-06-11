1,050 Shares in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39. Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $33.26.

