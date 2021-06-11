10,639 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,639 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $57.80 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

