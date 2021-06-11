1,064,135 Shares in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) Purchased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,064,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter worth about $2,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter worth about $1,795,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.80. 3,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,428. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

