12,910 Shares in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

AVD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $17.71 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $545.96 million, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

In related news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

