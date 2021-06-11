140,000 Shares in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 140,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EURN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,639,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 555.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,040,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,688 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,876,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,962,000. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,815. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Euronav NV has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $10.33.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. Analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

EURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oddo Bhf downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, ING Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

