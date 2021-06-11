14,321 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.