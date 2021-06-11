$145.10 Million in Sales Expected for Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) to report sales of $145.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $147.40 million. Select Interior Concepts reported sales of $125.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full-year sales of $603.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.30 million to $610.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $645.55 million, with estimates ranging from $633.40 million to $657.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIC traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $271.47 million, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 2.58. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

