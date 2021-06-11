145,740 Shares in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 145,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMGMU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,491,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,479,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PMGMU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.