166,228 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 166,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,249,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after buying an additional 730,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after buying an additional 582,255 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.60. 104,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,826. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.92 and a twelve month high of $163.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

