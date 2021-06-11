17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Financial Analysis

OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneSmart International Education Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Education Group $502.22 million 0.47 -$106.58 million ($0.54) -2.72 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 3.88 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.23

OneSmart International Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. OneSmart International Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OneSmart International Education Group and 17 Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSmart International Education Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 17 Education & Technology Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

17 Education & Technology Group has a consensus price target of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 32.17%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than OneSmart International Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares OneSmart International Education Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Education Group -27.69% -223.48% -10.61% 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.0% of OneSmart International Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of OneSmart International Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

17 Education & Technology Group beats OneSmart International Education Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSmart International Education Group

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It also provides online education courses under the OneSmart Online brand to existing student base from OneSmart VIP, HappyMath, and FasTrack English. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated a network of 480 learning centers across 40 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

