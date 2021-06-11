17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.68 million-100.74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.56 million.

17 Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.74. 17 Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

YQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 391.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

