$197.09 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to post sales of $197.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.98 million and the lowest is $195.26 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $136.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $809.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.16 million to $816.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $895.10 million, with estimates ranging from $856.48 million to $950.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

SIMO stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,109,000 after purchasing an additional 244,399 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 527.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 232,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 195,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $1,581,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

