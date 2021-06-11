$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.29 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,044 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 291.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 49,059 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,668. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

