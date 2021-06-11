200,000 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Purchased by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Twitter by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $162,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,573,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.