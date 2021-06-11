$205.96 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to post $205.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.15 million and the highest is $216.60 million. RPC posted sales of $89.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $817.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $779.05 million to $856.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $956.29 million, with estimates ranging from $902.93 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,267.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,792,911.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,707,309 shares of company stock valued at $14,898,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RPC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its position in shares of RPC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 426,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in RPC by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RES stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.78. 7,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,589. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 2.12.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

