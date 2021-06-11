221 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $196,817,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,146.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $167.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.28. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

