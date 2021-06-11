2,243 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after buying an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

