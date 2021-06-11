$266.58 Million in Sales Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will report sales of $266.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.90 million and the highest is $269.26 million. Extreme Networks reported sales of $215.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year sales of $997.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $995.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

EXTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.24 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,193.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,126 in the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

