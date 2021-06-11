2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in 2U by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in 2U by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in 2U by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.98.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.