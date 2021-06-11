$300.64 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report sales of $300.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.36 million and the lowest is $296.16 million. UDR posted sales of $305.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.34. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.