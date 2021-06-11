300,000 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,879,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $146,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 775,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,129,439. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

