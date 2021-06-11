310 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIN opened at $92.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

