$4.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report sales of $4.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.25 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $17.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 379.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.20. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $82.06 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

