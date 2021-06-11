4,089 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Repligen by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Repligen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,904,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $190.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.03 and a beta of 0.83. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.30.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

