$54.85 Million in Sales Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report sales of $54.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.70 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $51.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $218.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $219.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $205.10 million, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $209.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $770.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

