$6.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce sales of $6.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.47 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $27.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $9.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.09. 5,618,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

