$702.45 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report $702.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $680.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $724.90 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $229.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 205.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,944. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $38.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

