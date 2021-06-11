$8.83 Million in Sales Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report $8.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $7.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $36.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.38 million to $37.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $66.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

SBBP remained flat at $$2.85 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 676,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.61. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.