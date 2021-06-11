8X8 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 20,070 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,000% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,825 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

In other news, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,546.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $147,599.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock worth $416,421 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in 8X8 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGHT stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

