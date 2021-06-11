A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.95. A.H. Belo shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 30,706 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 million, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.63.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHC. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 171,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 89,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of A.H. Belo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

A.H. Belo Company Profile (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

