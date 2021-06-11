AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) CFO Andrew Booth Sells 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 55.20. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

