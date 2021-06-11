Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Argus currently has $47.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.40.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,522,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $2,951,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $2,265,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 449.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 329,088 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.