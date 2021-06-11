Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) CFO Sells $52,896.00 in Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $307.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 201.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

