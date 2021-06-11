Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,513 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.89% of American Public Education worth $12,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after buying an additional 518,208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 29.8% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after buying an additional 220,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 11.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after buying an additional 80,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 535,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

APEI opened at $28.20 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. Equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.