Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,611 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of QIAGEN worth $16,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at $208,212,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in QIAGEN by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 948,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,409,000 after acquiring an additional 573,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in QIAGEN by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after acquiring an additional 292,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in QIAGEN by 948.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 250,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

QGEN stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

