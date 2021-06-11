Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $12.22 Million Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,697,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502,664 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

CNSL opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $659.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $324.77 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNSL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of Consolidated Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at $914,878.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.