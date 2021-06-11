Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 651,951 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,897,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,951 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $14,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 346,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIV. Barclays lifted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of VIV opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.06. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

