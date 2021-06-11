Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 39,202 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.71% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $14,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 136,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VNDA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.40. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

