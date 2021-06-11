Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by South State CORP.

South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $284.97 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $194.83 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

